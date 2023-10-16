VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,289 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,573. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

