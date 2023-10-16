Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,527. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.