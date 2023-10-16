Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $5.92 on Monday, hitting $248.76. 1,068,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,871. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

