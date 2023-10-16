Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,304 shares of company stock worth $139,416,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,472. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.