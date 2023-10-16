Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 96,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Thursday.

PSK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. 82,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,284. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

