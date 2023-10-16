Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,369 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,382. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.