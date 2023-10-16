Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.63. 2,953,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,066. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.