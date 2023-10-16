Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.50. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,827. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

