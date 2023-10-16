Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 197,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,062,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

