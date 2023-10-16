Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.81

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 86000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

