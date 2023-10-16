W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 363,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,839. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

