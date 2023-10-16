Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 3,390,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

