Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,835. The stock has a market cap of $435.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.