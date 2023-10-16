WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLGS) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

WANG & LEE GROUP’s (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 17th. WANG & LEE GROUP had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of WANG & LEE GROUP’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

WLGS opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of WANG & LEE GROUP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

