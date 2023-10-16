Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,712. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.