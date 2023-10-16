Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

