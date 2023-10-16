Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BCS cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

BCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 6,954,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,391. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

