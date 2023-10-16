Warther Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 426.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $614.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

