Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.