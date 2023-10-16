Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. 2,032,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,571. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

