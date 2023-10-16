Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,834 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 5.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,093,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,015,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

