Warther Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 329,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,158. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

