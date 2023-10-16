Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 149.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

PPG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.32. 406,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,879. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

