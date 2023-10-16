Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

