Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $438.01. 1,006,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $392.14 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.95. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.