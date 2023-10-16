Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom stock traded up $14.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $897.50. 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $853.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.48. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.14 and a twelve month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

