Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 335 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $652.08. 335,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $654.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

