Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 427,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.65. 5,848,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

