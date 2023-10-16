Warther Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.12. 2,094,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

