Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,712,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,363,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.57. 274,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

