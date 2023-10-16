Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $182.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.95. 718,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,636. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

