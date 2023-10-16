Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.77% of Watts Water Technologies worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $178.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

