Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.78. 306,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

