Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $92.13. 1,406,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,279. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

