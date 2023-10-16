Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,805 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 5,113,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,514,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

