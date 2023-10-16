Wayfinding Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 320,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after buying an additional 1,107,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,243. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

