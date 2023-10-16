Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

PM traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,099. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.