Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,643.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,583. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

