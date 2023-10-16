Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $461.08. The stock had a trading volume of 256,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

