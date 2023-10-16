Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,580 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,665,000,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $25.47. 1,225,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,899. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

