Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.72. 1,079,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,157. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

