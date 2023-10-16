Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. 698,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.