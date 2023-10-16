Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 14,939 Shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 22.49% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period.

Get Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF alerts:

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ZECP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZECP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.