WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.06. 192,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

