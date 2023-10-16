Wedbush Upgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.