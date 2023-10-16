Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

