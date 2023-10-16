Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

WFC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

