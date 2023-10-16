Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.68. 10,893,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,818,084. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

