Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.64. 227,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

