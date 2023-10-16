Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. Barclays reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,207. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.44.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

